Overview

Dr. Kurt Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.