Overview

Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lindsay works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.