Dr. Kurt Kurowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Kurowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Foothill Family Practice Medical Group Inc.440 W FOOTHILL BLVD, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-9402
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son and myself here as new patients today. The process to get setup and seen was very efficient. Dr. Kurowski and staff were super friendly. The Dr. Answered and addressed all concerns we had for the visit and helped with new scripts we needed. No referrals to a specialist, which I was relieved for. A lot of doctors (MD) in CA seem to push you off to a specialist for things unnecessary. More or less give you “the runaround”. Will recommend given the opportunity
About Dr. Kurt Kurowski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417995887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.