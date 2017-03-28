Dr. Kurt Klussmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klussmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Klussmann, MD
Dr. Kurt Klussmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
I went to visit Dr. Klussmann at the beginning of this year for what I hoped were minor things affecting my eye. He did the exam and then spent a ton of time reassuring me that these things were relatively normal, for my age, etc., and explaining it all. He was never in a rush, was totally open to my questions and concerns, and spent the time to make sure that I felt comfortable and valued as a patient and as a person. I would heartily recommend him for anyone looking for an eye doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427005040
- Wva Hosps Morgantown
- Wva Hosps
- Wva Hosps
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Klussmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klussmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klussmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klussmann has seen patients for Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klussmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Klussmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klussmann.
