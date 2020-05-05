Dr. Kurt Kitziger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitziger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Kitziger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Kitziger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 391-1580
Carrell Clinic3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 710, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend .
About Dr. Kurt Kitziger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457467789
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
