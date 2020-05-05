Overview

Dr. Kurt Kitziger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Kitziger works at Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.