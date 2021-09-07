Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Associates in Womens Health PA3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-7234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was present for my delivery and we loved him.
About Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
