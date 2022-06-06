Dr. Kantzler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt Kantzler, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurt Kantzler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Complete Family Care215 S 5th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-2867
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantzler?
The entrance started with a simple greeting and easy to fill paperwork that took about 15 minutes to fill out. The interior is a botique style and well organized and clean. There are plenty of staff to help you with your needs. Dr. Kantzler is intelligent, friendly, quick and to the point with explanations of what is going on with you. From start to finish, this was one of the easiest going treatments ever experienced. If you are looking for an ENT specialist doctor who will treat you like family, respect your needs, and treat you with quality, precision and care, then this is the place for you. ~ Well Done!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811913544
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kantzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantzler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kantzler speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.