Overview

Dr. Kurt Kantzler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kantzler works at Complete Family Care in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.