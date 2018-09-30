Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kampert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Kampert works at
Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4515
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kampert diagnosed my fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis, and has helped me to function better and not hurt so much. He listens intently to a patient's concerns and has a calming demeanor. He explains things thoroughly and is very kind. I am thankful to find a great arthritis doctor to have as I age since that condition runs in my family. A few times the wait has been just a little longer than 10-15 minutes, but he gives each patient as much time as needed, which I appreciate.
About Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kampert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kampert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kampert works at
Dr. Kampert has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kampert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kampert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kampert.
