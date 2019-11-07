See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine

Dr. Jensen works at Oral and Facial Surgery Center in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Facial Surgery Center
    6050 Brynwood Dr Ste 102, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 877-0694
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Lincoln
    • MetLife
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598805822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen works at Oral and Facial Surgery Center in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jensen’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

