Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD

Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Jaeckle works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brain Cancer
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Paraneoplastic Neurologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 21, 2016
Dr. Jaeckle takes the time to answer your questions and explains your condition in plain English. His knowledge of brain tumors and current research is superior. Nurse Kathy (his left hand) is also great.
Winner in Jacksonville, FL — Jun 21, 2016
Photo: Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
About Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD

  • Oncology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1205825650
Education & Certifications

  • Meml Sloan-Kettering Ctr|Vanderbilt University
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jaeckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jaeckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jaeckle works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jaeckle’s profile.

Dr. Jaeckle has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeckle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeckle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

