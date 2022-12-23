Overview

Dr. Kurt Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Jacobson works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.