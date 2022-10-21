Dr. Kurt Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Jackson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Center of NJ, LLP1255 Broad St Ste 104, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 765-6598
Jackson Eye Care22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 202, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (862) 290-3046Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson is well versed in ophthalmic diagnoses and procedures. His staff members are well trained and professional. The office is clean and aesthetically pleasing. There was not a long wait. I observed Dr. Jackson wash his hands thoroughly before and after examining each patient. No one had to ask him to. This was important to me because so many medical professionals these days resist hand washing and become offended and often argue when requested to wash their hands. Dr. Jackson is extremely knowledgeable and personable. He took out time to explain everything in common language so that we could understand. He also took time out to answer each of our questions. Dr. Jackson did not try to sell us anything or try to embellish our treatment. He was honest and earned our trust. We felt respected, well taken care of and valued as patients when we left. I would recommend Dr. Jackson to everyone, especially people who are tired of being taken for granted and mistreated by other doctors.
About Dr. Kurt Jackson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jackson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.