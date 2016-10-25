Overview

Dr. Kurt Ick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Lonesome Pine Hospital and Norton Community Hospital.



Dr. Ick works at Kingsport Urology Group in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.