Dr. Kurt Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Usc University Hospital1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo Bldg St # HCC2 Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
- Keck Hospital of USC
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hong is the most responsive, caring physician I've ever seen. I appreciate his genuine kindness and compassion. His staff is excellent also. I highly recommend him!
- Los Angeles County Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Scripps Clinic and Research Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
