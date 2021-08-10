Overview

Dr. Kurt Hirshorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hirshorn works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.