Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Heiland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Ent PC8752 E Via de Commercio Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 423-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heiland?
Dr. Heiland has been my. Doctor for 22 years when he diagnosed stage 3 squamous cancer in my neck area. His aggressive treatment and competent surgery help save my life
About Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1124149620
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hosp
- University of Arizona
- Santa Clara University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heiland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiland works at
Dr. Heiland has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heiland speaks German and Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.