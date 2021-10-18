See All Neurologists in Milwaukee, WI
Overview

Dr. Kurt Hecox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Tucom-Ca.

Dr. Hecox works at MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
    9000 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 266-3464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Debbie Lindemann — Oct 18, 2021
    
    About Dr. Kurt Hecox, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164473997
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Med Ctr,
    Medical Education
    • Tucom-Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hecox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hecox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hecox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hecox works at MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Hecox’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

