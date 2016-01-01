See All Dermatologists in Stevens Point, WI
Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO

Dermatology
5 (286)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO is a dermatologist in Stevens Point, WI. He currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Stevens Point and is affiliated with Aspirus Riverview Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stevens Point Clinic
    5501a Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 344-0172
  2. 2
    Wisconsin Rapids
    420 Dewey St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 421-4500
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - Waupaca
    900 Riverside Dr Ste 5, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 258-3041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO

Specialties
Education & Certifications

  • Aspirus Riverview Hospital
  • Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 286 ratings
Patient Ratings (286)
5 Star
(265)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grelck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grelck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grelck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grelck has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grelck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

286 patients have reviewed Dr. Grelck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grelck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grelck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grelck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.