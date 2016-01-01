Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grelck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO is a dermatologist in Stevens Point, WI. He currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Stevens Point and is affiliated with Aspirus Riverview Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Stevens Point Clinic5501a Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Directions (715) 344-0172
2
Wisconsin Rapids420 Dewey St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 Directions (715) 421-4500
3
Forefront Dermatology - Waupaca900 Riverside Dr Ste 5, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (715) 258-3041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Hospital - Palm Beach Centre for Graduate Medical Education
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- The University Of Illinois
Admitting Hospitals
- Aspirus Riverview Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Grelck?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grelck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grelck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grelck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grelck has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grelck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
286 patients have reviewed Dr. Grelck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grelck.
