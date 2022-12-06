See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Omaha, NE
Dr. Kurt Gold, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kurt Gold, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Nebraska Spine Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Gold works at Active Therapy in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Therapy
    7919 WAKELEY PLZ, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-2016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Nebraska Spine Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baclofen Therapy Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Gold for many years,He has been overseeing my chronic pain conditions so that I can live a good quality of life.He takes the time to examine you and never rushes me in and out.
    Pamela Muell — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kurt Gold, MD
    About Dr. Kurt Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538189055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gold has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

