Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gasner works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 236-0404
  2. 2
    Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA
    701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 206-4500
  3. 3
    Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic
    1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 647-2287
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp
    22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 236-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2018
    I had elbow bone spur last year that Dr. Gasner removed without incident. It has been about 10 months since the surgery. The result were a 95% reduction in pain. It is rare that I feel any pain at all and any surgery that is this effective is a success. He is good with information about the surgery but is pretty much all business. That works for me but if you are looking for a touchy/feely doctor that will spend a lot of time with you -- you may want to keep on looking.
    Derrick in Orlando FL — Feb 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD
    About Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992796551
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Med Center
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Med Center
    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gasner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gasner has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

