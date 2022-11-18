See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Overview

Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Friedman works at Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Plantation
    100 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-3046
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fused Mandibular Incisors Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Friedman for wisdom teeth removal. From the first appointment to the post-op follow up, the service and care was outstanding. The staff made me feel comfortable during the surgery and I am very satisfied with the results. I would highly recommend Dr. Friedman to all my friends and family.
    Harry — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1477511491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
