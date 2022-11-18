Overview

Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Friedman works at Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.