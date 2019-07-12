Dr. Kurt Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Fine, MD
Dr. Kurt Fine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Brasch James V MD212 E Central Ave Ste 340, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 484-1236
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Recently saw Dr. Fine for a second opinion and ended up more than satisfied with how patient he was with all of my questions and how thorough he was. I appreciate his warm approach and willingness to explain all of the options. Before and after my surgery Dr. Fine continued to help me feel comfortable and at ease. Thankful for his knowledge and transparency through out this process! Highly recommend
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
