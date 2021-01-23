Overview

Dr. Kurt Finberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Finberg works at Kurt R Finberg MD Inc in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.