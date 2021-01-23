Dr. Kurt Finberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Finberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Finberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Finberg works at
Locations
-
1
Kurt R Finberg MD Inc.2200 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-7854
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finberg?
Outstanding. Small practice. No need to go thru the large practice hoops. Staff super friendly and helpful. Not just my GYN but my general as well. ????
About Dr. Kurt Finberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1235173972
Education & Certifications
- Kern Mc
- Louisville Genl Hosp-U Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finberg works at
Dr. Finberg has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Finberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.