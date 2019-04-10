Dr. Kurt Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Locations
Southeast Tarrant County Medical Home1050 W Arkansas Ln Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76013 Directions (817) 702-1100
Jps Surgical Center Arlington (jsca)4400 New York Ave, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 702-1100
Univ N TX Health Science Ctr855 Montgomery St Fl 5, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans is a compassionate, caring doctor. He is also an excellent urologist. I had an extremely large kidney stone and due to the extreme pain involved he treated me in two phases instead of one; stent placement then lithotripsy. He was successful in breaking up the kidney stone and I passed all of it without any complications. Many thanks for job well done and I would recommend him with confidence.
About Dr. Kurt Evans, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1801843115
Education & Certifications
- Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego
- Naval Regional Medical Center, Camp Pendleton
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University Of New Mexico
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.