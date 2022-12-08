Overview

Dr. Kurt Erickson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Erickson works at Clearwater Surgical Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.