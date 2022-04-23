Dr. Kurt Eklund, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eklund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Eklund, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurt Eklund, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Tan Valley, AZ.
Dr. Eklund works at
Cotton Ridge Dental Care37591 N Gantzel Rd Ste 103, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 992-1834Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I felt very good about Dr. Eklund. He is very thorough in his examinations and a good communicator. I was also very pleased with his dental hygienist Niki. She is the outstanding for her knowledge, competence, and professionalism. However, I would not rate the front office staff and office manager with the same high marks. I believe they need more coaching. If they can improve, I would rate the entire dental practice with 5 stars.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538563267
Dr. Eklund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eklund accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eklund using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eklund works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eklund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eklund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eklund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eklund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.