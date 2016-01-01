See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Overview

Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3307 Northland Dr Ste 180, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 701-1490
  2. 2
    6300 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 701-1490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568608008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, The Menninger Clinic
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland-Sheppard Pratt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cousins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cousins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cousins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cousins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

