Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Christopher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bss Intl. Inc.7777 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 726-2896
-
2
Midtown East NYC Office / Grand Central OBGYN48 E 43rd St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 599-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christopher?
About Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1023209343
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christopher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher works at
Dr. Christopher speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Christopher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christopher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christopher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.