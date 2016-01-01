Overview

Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Christopher works at Michael J Benjamin in Tamarac, FL with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.