Dr. Kurt Bormann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bormann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Bormann, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Bormann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Bormann works at
Locations
-
1
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bormann?
Kurt Bormann is a great man! I appreciate the quick service and thorough exam. Thank you. Keith
About Dr. Kurt Bormann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1962615054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bormann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bormann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bormann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bormann works at
Dr. Bormann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bormann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bormann speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Bormann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bormann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bormann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bormann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.