Dr. Kurt Billett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Billett works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Lakeshore Totem Lake in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.