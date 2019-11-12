Dr. Kurt Bangerter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangerter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Bangerter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Bangerter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine Miami Fl and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Bangerter works at
Locations
1
Utah Spine Care - Alpine Spine - Layton1916 Layton Hills Pkwy Ste 250, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5788Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Utah Spine Care, LLC4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bangerter?
Long wait to get appt but he was great. He reviewed my MRI from a previous surgery. Did a number of physical tests for an evaluation. Took a considerable amount of time with me even though there was little he could do for me.
About Dr. Kurt Bangerter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine Miami Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangerter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangerter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangerter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangerter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangerter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangerter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangerter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangerter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangerter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.