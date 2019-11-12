Overview

Dr. Kurt Bangerter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine Miami Fl and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Bangerter works at Utah Spine Care - Alpine Spine - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.