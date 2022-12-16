Dr. Vohra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
1
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Multi-Specialty Clinic13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Shelby was thorough and professional in getting me ready for my visit with Dr Vohra. Dr Vohra was also thorough with my exam and interview.
About Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD
- Pulmonology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215922596
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
