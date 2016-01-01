Dr. Prum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunthy Prum, MD
Overview
Dr. Kunthy Prum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from ROYAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF LAOS.
Dr. Prum works at
Locations
-
1
Silas J Thomas MD Inc500 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-0225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prum?
About Dr. Kunthy Prum, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1760582738
Education & Certifications
- ROYAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF LAOS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prum works at
Dr. Prum speaks Khmer.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.