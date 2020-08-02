Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
1
Austin Heart - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3308, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 242-9657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 651-2980
3
Austin Heart - Lakeway14425 Falcon Head Blvd Bldg A, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 362-5713
4
Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
This was my first visit with Dr. Bhatt and Mario Cendan, both took the time to listen and let me know how to manage my symptoms and what course of action to take to improve my health. They seem like very skilled compassionate care givers who made it easy to discuss my condition and hear my concerns. I feel very lucky to have been referred to them and feel encouraged that I will be able to improve my health with their guidance.
About Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1770668758
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
