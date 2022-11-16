Dr. Kundandeep Nagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kundandeep Nagi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kundandeep Nagi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11149 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 226-6169
Alamo Ranch Eye10919 Culebra Rd Ste 122, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 226-6169
San Antonio Eye Center800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 226-6169
San Antonio Eye Center14807 SAN PEDRO AVE, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 495-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagi is my second opinion after a previous visit elsewhere. Dr. Nagi is a phenomenal doctor. Polite, intelligent, and professional. Best choice. If you’re researching for a doctor, I hope this helps.
About Dr. Kundandeep Nagi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245494558
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagi speaks Chinese.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagi.
