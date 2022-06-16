Dr. Kunal Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kunal Sood, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
National Spine & Pain Centers - Alexandria6355 Walker Ln Ste 507, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 738-4332Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After several years of leg and foot pain getting worse, I finally went to see a doctor about it. I was so lucky to find Dr. Sood, who quickly came up with a treatment plan involving physical therapy and pain management. He has wonderful rapport with his patients, was compassionate to my requests, and really tries to connect with and understand each patient individually and his/her needs. He is a miracle worker! Thank you, Dr. Sood!
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1467795211
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sood works at
