Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saigal works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Radiation Oncology at Central Florida2501 N Orange Ave Ste 181, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2030
-
2
Radiation Oncology Specialists1300 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 944-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saigal?
I have been a patient of Dr. Saigal for a few years now and, despite dealing with very heavy issues, a visit with him is always productive and satisfying. Dr. Saigal takes the time to answer all of your questions and listen to your concerns. He is not afraid to reach out to other doctors to get answers for you. His bedside manner is impeccable and I could not recommend him more. When a harsh diagnosis is made, as a patient, I am truly grateful for Dr. Saigal.
About Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1073772067
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saigal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saigal works at
Dr. Saigal has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saigal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saigal speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.