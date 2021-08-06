Dr. Kunal Kochar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Kochar, MD
Overview
Dr. Kunal Kochar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Locations
Lm Prasad M.d Sc1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 107, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 759-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Kochar. Truly a wonderful surgeon, the best. Takes time for questions, no rushing. Terrific bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kunal Kochar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1063724664
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kochar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kochar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kochar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kochar has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kochar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kochar speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochar.
