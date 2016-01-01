Overview

Dr. Kunal Karmali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Karmali works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Winfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.