Overview

Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Kanitkar works at Palmetto Ophthalmology Assocs in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.