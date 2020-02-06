Dr. Kunal Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Kalra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kunal Kalra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They graduated from Grant Medical College and Sir Jj Group Of Hospitals, University Of Bombay and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.
Choice Medical - Bekemeir13010 Hesperia Rd Ste 600, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 242-7777
DMC Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Heart Hospital311 Mack Ave Ste 5, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-0500
Detroit Medical Center201 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1060, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 817-6184
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
He is an amazing doctor!!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French, Hindi and Marathi
- 1205015468
- L'Afts, Paris, France
- T.N. Medical College and B.Y.L Nair Hospital, University Of Bombay
- Grant Medical College and Sir Jj Group Of Hospitals, University Of Bombay
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra works at
Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalra speaks French, Hindi and Marathi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.