Dr. Kunal Jajoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jajoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Jajoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunal Jajoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Bile Duct Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
- 2 75 Francis Street Endoscopy Ctr, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-7426
-
3
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jajoo?
Available and caring. Respects his patients and truly cares.
About Dr. Kunal Jajoo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336120591
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jajoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jajoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jajoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jajoo has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Bile Duct Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jajoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jajoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jajoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jajoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jajoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.