Overview

Dr. Kunal Grover, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grover works at Advanced Gastroenterology Group in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.