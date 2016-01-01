See All Gastroenterologists in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. 

Dr. Dalal works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK
    651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Gastroenterology at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel
    501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro
    218C Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1518341023
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dalal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

