Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-5091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First of all I in the medical field and was blown away by the staff and Dr Dalal. From the scheduling the peop to the actual procedure. The front desk were welcoming and kind. The prep nurse explained everything to where I understood the directions. The day of my procedure my nurse and team were professional yet friendly! Dr Dalal and the anesthesiologist we very comforting along with the post op nurse. Such a great experience! 10 PLUS!!
About Dr. Kunal Dalal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
