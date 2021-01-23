Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kun Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kun Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology416 N Seminary St Ste 2000, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-6263
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr Chen for years. He is caring, knowledgable, all in all, excellent. I highly recommend him.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730380056
- Weill Med Coll Cornell University
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Rheumatology
