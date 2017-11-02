See All Psychiatrists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Aurora Health Care

Dr. Ginde works at Champaign Dental Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-8090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114959517
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aurora Health Care
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginde works at Champaign Dental Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ginde’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
