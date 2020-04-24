Overview

Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at SHAH Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchospasm and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.