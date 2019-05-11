Overview

Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Owada works at Marla Franks MD in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.