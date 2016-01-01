Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Locations
Nevins Drugs Inc.326 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 222-1065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1093995524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
